Miracle Flights | 3/20/26

Miracle Flights, a national nonprofit based in Las Vegas, is gearing up for its annual SOARee 2026 fundraiser—an event dedicated to changing lives through access to critical medical care. Director of Events Kathy Roller and Chief of Mission Fox Deatry joined us to share how the organization provides free commercial flights to patients in need of specialized treatment far from home.

The SOARee brings the community together for an inspiring evening while raising funds to support these life-saving journeys. This year’s event will also spotlight a local child ambassador, putting a face to the mission and showing the real impact of Miracle Flights’ work.