Miracle Flights | 11/10/25

Wine lovers can enjoy 14 wine-tasting stations set up across all seven Miracle Flights LIGHTS FOR FLIGHTS holiday sign installations at Downtown Summerlin.

Tickets are $50, with all proceeds supporting Miracle Flights, a national nonprofit providing free air transportation for children who need specialized medical care unavailable in their hometowns.

Fox Deatry, VP of Marketing and Communications, will share more about the organization and the event, while Becky Davila will highlight her family’s experience relying on Miracle Flights to get her son Asher to critical care.

Enjoy wine, support families, and celebrate the holiday season with a purpose!