MiniCON | 2/19/26

MiniCON invites the public to step into a world where imagination is measured in millimeters. Las Vegas artist Paris Renfroe of PRD Miniatures shares how this unique retail show celebrates micro-sculptures, dollhouse furniture, dioramas, tiny textiles, and detailed models — all created by talented artists from across the community.

Happening February 21–22, 2026, MiniCON is open to the public with artwork available for purchase. Whether you’re a collector, hobbyist, or simply curious, MiniCON proves that small-scale art can make a huge impact.