MIND2MIND | 6/8/26

James Harrington and Marina Liani stopped by to discuss the launch of their new residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Their show, MIND2MIND, blends psychology, intuition, prediction, influence, and audience participation into an interactive experience designed to leave guests questioning what is real. Every performance features impossible demonstrations and astonishing moments that place the audience at the center of the action.

The duo enters the residency as the 2025 FISM World Champions of Mentalism, one of the highest honors in the field. Their talents have captivated audiences around the world through appearances on America's Got Talent and prestigious performances in Dubai and London. With a focus on connection, mystery, and unforgettable surprises, MIND2MIND promises to bring a fresh and immersive entertainment experience to the Las Vegas Strip.