Milk Bread | 1/20/26

Elevate Hospitality Group, the team behind popular café Moignet and social restaurant GYU+, has officially opened Milk Bread, an international bakery rooted in Japanese technique and inspired by Filipino flavors.

Led by Head Pastry Chef Jesus Castillo and General Manager Anna Davison, the fast-casual concept brings a fresh approach to artisan baking with a menu designed to balance tradition and creativity. The bakery adds a new layer to the city’s evolving culinary landscape, offering locals and visitors a unique destination where global influence meets neighborhood comfort.