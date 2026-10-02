Military, Veterans & First Responders Appreciation Day | 10/2/26

Las Vegas is coming together to honor those who serve! Laura Coleman, founder of Military, Veterans & First Responders Appreciation Day, and Howie Northrup of the Combat Warrior Motorcycle Club joined us to preview the event's 12th annual celebration. This free, family-friendly event takes place Saturday, October 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, bringing the community together to recognize military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families.

Hosted by actor and comedian Jeff Leach, the celebration features Emmy Award-winning comedian Brad Garrett, DJ Bonics, former Las Vegas Raiders standout Trey Taylor, the Las Vegas Athletics and country rock band Thrillbilly Deluxe. Guests can also enjoy live performances, food vendors, family activities and special tributes throughout the day.

