Mikel's Photography | 12/9/25

“250 Faces of Service & Sacrifice” is a portrait and storytelling project that honors veterans, active-duty service members, future enlistees, and Gold Star families as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026.

Henderson photographer Mikel Conrad captures museum-style portraits and written stories, putting real faces and lives behind the flag, the anthem, and the freedoms we enjoy every day.

The project will culminate in a gallery exhibition and book featuring men and women from WWII through today whose service has shaped our communities.

Viewers hear some of these moving stories, learn how to nominate a veteran, and discover ways to sponsor or host the exhibit.