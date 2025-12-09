Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mikel's Photography | 12/9/25

Honoring 250 years of military service, this project shares powerful portraits and stories of veterans, active-duty members, and Gold Star families.
250 Faces of Service & Sacrifice
“250 Faces of Service & Sacrifice” is a portrait and storytelling project that honors veterans, active-duty service members, future enlistees, and Gold Star families as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026.

Henderson photographer Mikel Conrad captures museum-style portraits and written stories, putting real faces and lives behind the flag, the anthem, and the freedoms we enjoy every day.

The project will culminate in a gallery exhibition and book featuring men and women from WWII through today whose service has shaped our communities.

Viewers hear some of these moving stories, learn how to nominate a veteran, and discover ways to sponsor or host the exhibit. 

