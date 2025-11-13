Michaels | 11/13/25

Crafting is having a major comeback — fueled by stress relief, creativity, and the #Grandmacore trend. Lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy explains that people are turning to knitting, sewing, and DIY projects as a calming way to unplug and make something meaningful. Michaels just launched The Knit & Sew Shop in every store, offering yarn, fabric, tools, and guidance all in one place.

With the holidays around the corner, handmade gifts are on the rise. Simple projects like scarves, hats, and personalized totes are beginner-friendly and heartfelt. Whether you're crafting for relaxation or gifting something unique, Michaels makes it easy to pick up supplies and get inspired.

This segment is paid for by Michaels