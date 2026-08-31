Michael Leonetti | 8/31/26

Get ready for a throwback to the high-energy entertainment that helped make Las Vegas famous. Michael Leonetti and Jonny Bird take the stage for “Two of a Kind,” a variety show featuring music, comedy and plenty of old-school Vegas excitement.

The show will include a tribute drum solo honoring legendary performers Buddy Rich and Gene Krupa, the sounds of Louis Prima, and the excitement and showmanship of classic Las Vegas variety entertainment. “Two of a Kind” takes place September 19 at Sun City McDonald Ranch.

