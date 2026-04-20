Michael James Scott | 4/20/26

Actor, singer, and Broadway star Michael James Scott joined us as he prepares to take his final bow as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway. After nearly 4,000 performances, Scott reflects on what it has meant to originate and sustain one of Broadway’s most beloved roles, with his final performance set for May 3, 2026.

Beyond the stage, Scott is also expanding his TV presence, starring as Nurse Francois Dubois on ABC’s Scrubs, where his character brings humor, leadership, and a bit of edge to Sacred Heart. He also appears as himself in a special guest arc on General Hospital, marking another milestone in a career that seamlessly bridges Broadway, comedy, and daytime drama.