Mi Barrio Las Vegas | 9/18/26

Food has a way of bringing people together, and with Hispanic Heritage Month approaching, it’s a perfect time to celebrate the flavors, traditions and cultural roots that make Mexican cuisine so special. At Mi Barrio, that celebration starts around the table, where food and drinks become a way to share culture and create connections with the community.

Owner/operator Tony Martinez and Owner/Chef Jose Gutierrez joined us to talk about their passion for Mexican food and the inspiration behind Mi Barrio. Chef Jose uses food as a vehicle to bring Mexican roots to the forefront, while creating an inviting experience where everyone can come together, eat well and feel like family.

