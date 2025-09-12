Mi Barrio - Hispanic Heritage Month | 9/12/25

At Mi Barrio Kitchen & Cocktails, Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a celebration—it’s a tribute to tradition. Chef Jose Gutierrez and owner Tony Martinez bring recipes that echo the flavors of home, from savory classics to sweet favorites, served with a warmth that feels like family. Every dish is made with authenticity at its core, honoring the generations who inspired them.

Guests can also raise a glass with craft cocktails that spotlight the vibrant spirit of Mexican culture. Whether you’re coming to celebrate heritage, enjoy a night out, or simply savor food that feels like home, Mi Barrio Kitchen & Cocktails offers an experience that feeds both heart and soul.

