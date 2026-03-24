MGM Resorts International | 3/24/26

Mari Gatti, Vice President of Philanthropy at MGM Resorts International, joined us to share the inspiring journey that shaped her leadership path. From early career lessons to leading large-scale initiatives, she highlighted how purpose and passion have guided her success. Gatti offered a behind-the-scenes look at how MGM Resorts approaches giving back through strategic partnerships, charitable contributions, and employee volunteerism.

Through her work, Gatti is helping build stronger communities while encouraging others to lead with intention. Her story is a powerful reminder that leadership isn’t just about business—it’s about lifting others up and making a lasting difference.

This segment is paid for by MGM Resorts International