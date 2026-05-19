MGM Resorts | 5/19/26

During our show, Khamaria Saadiq from MGM Resorts joined us to talk about the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans and military-connected talent. Drawing from her own transition from military service into hospitality leadership, she shared how skills learned in the armed forces can translate into successful careers across a wide range of roles at MGM Resorts.

The conversation also highlighted the company’s veteran recruitment initiatives, career development programs, and resources designed to help service members grow professionally after their military careers. MGM Resorts continues to create opportunities for veterans, reservists, Guard members, and active duty personnel looking to take the next step in their professional journey.

This segment is paid for by MGM Resorts International