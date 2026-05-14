MGM Resorts | 5/14/26

In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, we’re joined by John Flynn to talk about his military background and dual role in leadership and service. Flynn shares insights from his experience in the Air Force Reserves and how those lessons translate into his work at MGM Resorts.

The conversation also focuses on how the company supports veterans both within its workforce and throughout the community. From career opportunities to outreach efforts, the segment highlights the importance of recognizing and supporting those who have served.

This segment is paid for by MGM Resorts International