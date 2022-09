Christian Adderson, Assistant General Manager at CasaBlanca invites us to the 2022 CasaBlanca Super Run Car Show. The 3-day, jam-packed weekend in Mesquite will feature more than 700 vintage cars, custom automobiles, and beloved classic vehicles. Attendees will be able to watch Open Header Cruises, Slow Drag Competition, Roaring Engines Competition and Burn Out Competition.

Super Run Car Show runs Sept. 16 - 18, its free and open to the public.

This segment is paid for by Mesquite Gaming