Merck Animal Health | 9/25/26

Fleas and ticks aren’t just a seasonal nuisance, which is why year-round protection is an important part of keeping pets healthy and comfortable. Dr. Keri Shaver, a veterinarian with Merck Animal Health, joined us to talk about what pet parents should know when it comes to protecting their dogs from these common pests.

Dr. Shaver shared practical tips for incorporating flea and tick prevention into your pet’s routine, why consistent protection matters and what pet owners should watch for. She also discussed the importance of talking with your veterinarian about the right preventive approach for your individual pet. Because keeping your four-legged family members protected can also help protect the people and other pets they share their home with.

This segment is paid for by Merck Animal Health