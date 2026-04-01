Mercato Della Pescheria | 4/1/26

Easter celebrations get a delicious upgrade at Mercato Della Pescheria, where Executive Chef Nelson Berrios and Assistant Manager Salvador Garcia are bringing the flavors of coastal Italy to the heart of Las Vegas. Nestled in St. Mark’s Square inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, the restaurant offers a vibrant and festive atmosphere perfect for gathering with loved ones.

Guests can indulge in house-made pasta, coastal-inspired dishes, and refreshing spring cocktails that capture the spirit of the season. Whether you're planning a family meal or a festive outing with friends, Mercato delivers an unforgettable Easter dining experience with authentic Italian charm and lively energy.

