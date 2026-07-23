Meineke Car Care Centers | 7/23/26

Las Vegas summers can be tough on vehicles, and proper maintenance is key to keeping cars running safely and efficiently. Meineke District Manager Kimber D'Amore joined us to discuss common heat-related issues local drivers may experience, the warning signs to watch for, and simple steps that can help prevent expensive repairs. She also highlights how regular inspections can help drivers better understand their vehicle's condition and make informed decisions about needed services. With the right preparation, drivers can help keep their vehicles ready for the road all summer long.

This segment is paid for by Meineke Car Care Centers