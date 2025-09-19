Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Megafood | 9/19/25

Many seniors silently struggle with mental health, with millions affected by geriatric depression. Learn how genetic testing is helping seniors and their doctors find the right treatments faster and with confidence.
Feel Your Best: Smart Steps for Total Wellness
Posted

Between packed schedules, fast meals on the go, and everyday stress, it’s easy to overlook the nutrients our bodies need. That’s where wellness expert Joann Butler steps in, sharing smart and practical tips to help you stay energized and balanced.

Partnering with MegaFood, Joann highlights how adding the right supplements and nutrition choices can make a big difference in supporting overall health. With a focus on easy-to-follow steps, she encourages finding balance in daily routines while nourishing the body with essential vitamins and minerals.

This segment was paid for by Megafood

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo