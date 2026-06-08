Meaghan Murphy | 6/8/26

Meaghan B. Murphy joined the show to share some of her favorite ways to maximize summer fun without adding stress. The author of Your Fully Charged Life discussed practical travel tips for families planning everything from weekend getaways to extended vacations. From staying organized on road trips to packing smarter and embracing flexibility, Murphy highlighted easy ways to make summer adventures more enjoyable for everyone.

The conversation also covered effortless entertaining ideas and seasonal fashion trends. Murphy shared simple hosting tips that help create memorable gatherings without spending hours in the kitchen, along with versatile summer essentials that can transition from daytime activities to evening events. Whether viewers are hitting the road, hosting a backyard gathering, or refreshing their warm-weather wardrobe, her advice focused on making the season fun, stylish, and stress-free.

This segment is paid for by Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Old Navy