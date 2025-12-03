Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Morning Blend

Actions

Meaghan B Murphy | 12/3/25

Gifting guru Meaghan B Murphy, author of Your Fully Charged Life, shares her top holiday picks that make gifting easy, fun, and thoughtful for the entire family. #PaidForContent
Unwrap the Wow: Meaghan B Murphy Shares the Season’s Most Giftable Finds
Posted

If you’re still hunting for the perfect holiday gifts, Meaghan B Murphy has you covered. From personalized presents that feel truly one-of-a-kind to fun, safe options for kids who love sports, she’s breaking down the season’s most thoughtful and creative finds.

For families with young lacrosse players, Meaghan recommends easy-to-use practice gear that keeps kids active and entertained without requiring full equipment. She also highlights gifts that spark creativity and keep children engaged for hours, as well as simple wellness items that help adults feel their best and stay refreshed throughout the busy holiday season.

This segment is paid for by Funko, Crayola, Olay and Secret Deodorant, Hackees Lacrosse

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo