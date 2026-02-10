MáYú Mezcal | 2/10/26

A new spirit is making its way into Nevada, and it comes with deep roots and impressive recognition. MáYú Mezcal is crafted in San Dionisio Ocotepec by the Martínez family, who have been producing mezcal since 1942. Now, Nevada residents have the opportunity to experience this award-winning mezcal for themselves.

Known for its careful production process and authentic flavor profile, MáYú stands out as a spirit that honors tradition while appealing to contemporary tastes. Its arrival introduces a new option for mezcal enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.

