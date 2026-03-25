Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio | 3/25/26

The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is turning up the wow factor with an exciting new chapter, and Executive Director of Food and Beverage Warren Richards gave us a first look. From elevated flavors to eye-catching presentation, it’s clear the culinary experience is just as captivating as the setting.

Producer Andrew Katz also introduced the all-new show, promising a dreamlike entertainment experience that takes guests beyond dinner and into a full sensory spectacle. The segment wrapped with a sneak peek from a Mayfair performer, giving viewers a taste of the energy and elegance that define a night at this iconic venue. It’s dinner and a show—reimagined in true Las Vegas style.

