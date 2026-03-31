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Mattel | 3/31/26

Car enthusiasts can showcase their custom rides for a chance to become the next Hot Wheels die-cast car sold worldwide. #PaidForContent
Hot Wheels Legends Tour Rolls Into Town
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Car lovers, start your engines! The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is giving custom car builders the chance to turn their dream ride into a globally sold die-cast vehicle. Craig Callum, senior design manager for Hot Wheels, joined us to share what makes this tour a must-see event for both competitors and fans alike.

From one-of-a-kind builds to creative designs, judges are looking for vehicles that stand out in style, authenticity, and storytelling. Beyond the competition, families can enjoy an exciting atmosphere filled with cars, community, and interactive fun. To learn more or register your vehicle, visit Mattel online and see how you can be part of this high-octane experience.

This segment is paid for by Mattel

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