Matt Friend | 3/19/26

Comedian, actor, and viral impressionist Matt Friend is bringing his high-energy stand-up show to The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on March 21. Known for his incredible range of celebrity impressions, Friend has built a massive following online and across television appearances.

The 26-year-old performer first discovered his love for impressions as a kid after watching Austin Powers, and he hasn’t slowed down since. With more than 250 impressions in his arsenal—including voices like Rami Malek and Timothée Chalamet—Friend has appeared on major shows such as The Howard Stern Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Today Show. He’s also voiced characters on The Simpsons and Family Guy, hosted the 2024 NHL Awards, and continues to captivate audiences both online and on stage.