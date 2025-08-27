Mat Franco | 8/27/25

Mat Franco, the first magician to win America’s Got Talent (Season 9), is celebrating an incredible milestone: 10 years headlining his own show, Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly, at The LINQ Hotel. Since his Las Vegas debut in 2015, Franco has captivated millions with jaw-dropping illusions, spontaneous humor, and a unique, heartfelt connection with audiences.

Over the past decade, Franco has redefined magic for a new generation, turning his interactive, high-energy performances into one of the Strip’s most beloved must-see shows. His journey from AGT champion to Las Vegas icon is a testament to creativity, dedication, and the enduring power of wonder. Fans old and new alike are invited to celebrate this magical anniversary with him.

