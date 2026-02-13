Marriage Can Be Murder | 2/13/26

Get ready for a killer night out in Las Vegas with Marriage Can Be Murder, the city’s top interactive murder-mystery dinner show that’s been thrilling audiences for more than two decades. At The Venue at Masquerade Village inside the Rio Hotel & Casino, guests step into the scene of a comic crime and play sleuth alongside a quirky lieutenant and nosy hostess, piecing together clues and cracking jokes as the mystery unfolds.

Whether you’re planning a date night, group outing, or special celebration, this wildly fun and immersive show blends laughter, suspense, and audience participation into a memorable Vegas night.