Marketing Huddle, LLC | 4/9/26

Retirement planning can be tricky, and Owen Edwards knows the pitfalls that trip up many Americans. With nearly 30 years of experience helping families achieve financial freedom, he’s seen the most common mistakes—from underestimating expenses to mismanaging investment strategies.

Some errors can have long-term consequences, potentially reducing retirement income or creating financial stress later in life. Edwards emphasizes the importance of reviewing your plan regularly and thinking strategically about your goals, risk tolerance, and lifestyle needs.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle, LLC

**Owen Edwards is an Investment Adviser Representative with Royal Fund Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute personalized financial advice, and full disclosures will be provided at the end of this video. Advisory services are offered through Royal Fund Management, LLC, which is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements; SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Insurance products are offered through Edwards Investments, LLC, and insurance guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing company; the adviser is paid commissions on the sale of insurance products. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment advice and is limited to the dissemination of general information on products and services; it should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities mentioned herein. This presentation should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed, and all expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the advisor as of the date of the presentation and are subject to change. Past performance may not be indicative of future results; therefore, no current or prospective client should assume that the future performance of any specific investment or strategy will be profitable or equal to past performance levels. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment or strategy will be suitable or profitable for a client’s portfolio; there are no assurances that a portfolio will match or outperform any particular benchmark.**

