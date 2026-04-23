Marketing Huddle LLC | 4/23/26

Understanding retirement finances can feel overwhelming, but Jack Peregrim, Founder and President of Fourth Quarter Advisors, is working to simplify it. After a decades-long career in business strategy and advising major global corporations, he turned his focus to what he calls “invisible money” — benefits people may not even realize they’re entitled to. His mission is to help individuals better navigate the often confusing world of Social Security and Medicare.

Now serving as a Certified Financial Fiduciary, Peregrim volunteers his time leading educational workshops through nonprofit organizations. These sessions are designed to provide unbiased guidance, free from sales-driven agendas, empowering people to make informed decisions about their retirement. It’s all about uncovering opportunities, avoiding costly mistakes, and making sure no money is left on the table.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle LLC