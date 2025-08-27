Marketing Huddle | 8/27/25

For insurance agents looking to thrive in the senior market, C & K Healthcare Advisors offers a unique approach focused on agent success and lasting relationships. Co-founder Paul Castner highlights how the agency provides comprehensive training, cutting-edge technology, and continuous support to help agents grow confidently.

Unlike other agencies that emphasize recruitment, C & K Healthcare Advisors prioritizes building sustainable systems that ensure agents can achieve long-term success. By focusing on meaningful partnerships, they create an environment where agents are empowered to serve their clients better while advancing their careers.

Plans and products may not be available in all areas. Certain exclusions and limitations may apply.

Our Website serves as an educational invitation for you, the customer, to inquire about further information regarding your health insurance options, and submission of your contact information constitutes as permission for a Licensed Insurance Representative to contact you with further information, including complete details on cost and coverage of this insurance. Contact will be made by a licensed insurance agent/producer or insurance company.

We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. This is a solicitation for Insurance.

C & K Healthcare Advisors, LLC and their agents are licensed and certified representatives of a Health and Life Insurance organization. Enrollment in any plan depends on contract renewal.

This segment was paid for by Marketing Huddle