Mark Schlereth | 2/3/26

The countdown to the big game is officially on, and fans everywhere are gearing up with menus, recipes, and watch-party plans. Three-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL broadcasting veteran Mark Schlereth joins the conversation to share his play-by-play for game-day success.

From smart planning and preparation to keeping guests entertained, Mark breaks down how to host like a pro. He also dives into managing the menu, offering tips to keep things easy, crowd-pleasing, and stress-free. Plus, Mark weighs in with his picks and predictions, adding insider insight and excitement as kickoff approaches.

This segment is paid for by LG, Perdue & Botabox