Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Mark Schlereth | 2/3/26

Three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports analyst Mark Schlereth shares his game-day playbook for planning, food, and fun ahead of the big game
Countdown to Game Day with Mark Schlereth
Posted

The countdown to the big game is officially on, and fans everywhere are gearing up with menus, recipes, and watch-party plans. Three-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL broadcasting veteran Mark Schlereth joins the conversation to share his play-by-play for game-day success.

From smart planning and preparation to keeping guests entertained, Mark breaks down how to host like a pro. He also dives into managing the menu, offering tips to keep things easy, crowd-pleasing, and stress-free. Plus, Mark weighs in with his picks and predictions, adding insider insight and excitement as kickoff approaches.

This segment is paid for by LG, Perdue & Botabox

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo