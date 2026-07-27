Mark O'Toole | 7/27/26

Las Vegas entertainer Mark O'Toole joined us to preview A Night at the Copa, his tribute to the legendary music of Barry Manilow. Taking the stage on Sunday, August 9 at the Italian American Club, the show celebrates some of Manilow's biggest hits, including favorites like Mandy, Copacabana, Can't Smile Without You, and I Write the Songs. O'Toole shares what audiences can expect from the live performance, how he brings these beloved classics to life, and why Barry Manilow's music continues to resonate with fans across generations. It's an evening of nostalgia, timeless songs, and classic Las Vegas-style entertainment.

