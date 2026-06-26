Marisa Brahney | 6/26/26

America’s 250th birthday is almost here, and families across the country are gearing up for a summer full of celebration. Lifestyle expert and mom of three Marisa Brahney joined us with easy ways to make the most of the milestone, whether you’re hitting the road or hosting at home.

From planning memorable family vacations on a budget to creating festive backyard barbecues and summer get-togethers, Marisa shared practical ideas to make celebrating stress-free and fun. She also highlighted some seasonal essentials to help elevate hosting, making this historic summer one for the memory books.

This segment is paid for by Northwest Cherries, Travelodge by Wyndham & Whirlpool Corporation