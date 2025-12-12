Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Marisa Brahney | 12/12/25

Emmy-award winning host and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney shares her top last-minute gift picks for everyone on your list — from gamers to wellness lovers.
Last-Minute Gift Guide 2025 with Marisa Brahney
The holiday countdown is on, but finding the perfect gift doesn’t have to be stressful. Marisa Brahney highlights gifts for every interest: gaming essentials for the tech-savvy, educational toys and tools for curious minds, popular clothing and accessories, and wellness items for self-care enthusiasts.

Her curated picks make it easy to find something thoughtful, even at the last minute.

