Marisa Brahney | 12/12/25

The holiday countdown is on, but finding the perfect gift doesn’t have to be stressful. Marisa Brahney highlights gifts for every interest: gaming essentials for the tech-savvy, educational toys and tools for curious minds, popular clothing and accessories, and wellness items for self-care enthusiasts.

Her curated picks make it easy to find something thoughtful, even at the last minute.

This segment is paid for by Famous Footwear, NOW® Solutions, Rosetta Stone, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Vitamin Shoppe