Mario Armstrong | 5/28/26

From dads juggling work and family life to graduates preparing for their next big adventure, Mario Armstrong is rounding up some of the season’s must-have gifts. Featured products include the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Set, and Mint Mobile’s flexible wireless plans designed to keep busy families connected during travel season.

Mario also showcases useful tech for school, work, and entertainment, including the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x and the Xbox Wireless Controller. Whether shoppers are looking for a practical upgrade, a fun family activity, or the latest gadget, Mario shares smart gift ideas designed to make Father’s Day and graduation celebrations even more memorable.

This segment is paid for by Samsung Electronics America, The LEGO Group, Mint Mobile, and Microsoft