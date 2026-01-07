Mario Armstrong | 1/7/26

CES 2026 is officially underway in Las Vegas, and the world’s largest consumer technology tradeshow is back with cutting-edge gadgets and innovations.

Award-winning digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong, a CES veteran of two decades, gives an exclusive sneak peek at five standout tech trends, including smart home devices, next-level audio, health and dental tech, and robotics.

From clever home solutions to robots that make life easier, these innovations highlight what’s coming to stores and homes in 2026. Don’t miss this insider look at the must-see tech shaping the year ahead!

This segment is paid for by News Media Group & BestofCES.com