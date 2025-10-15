Marinelli Bros Circus | 10/15/25

Las Vegas, get ready for a circus spectacular! Marinelli Bros Circus is coming to Craig Ranch Regional Park on October 17-19 and October 29 - November 3. Clown Matti Esqueda and a juggling performer will bring the excitement to our studio and share what audiences can expect under the Big Top. From daring acrobatics to hilarious clown antics and juggling shows, this circus promises fun for all ages.

Families, friends, and fans of live performance will love the energy, skill, and laughs that Marinelli Bros Circus delivers. Tickets are available now at marinellibroscircus.com — don’t miss your chance to experience this one-of-a-kind circus adventure!

This segment was paid for by Marinelli Bros Circus