Morning Blend

Marinelli Bros Circus | 10/15/25

Matti Esqueda from Marinelli Bros Circus joins us to share what’s in store under the Big Top, including juggling, laughs, and family-friendly thrills at Craig Ranch Regional Park this October.
Marinelli Bros Circus Brings the Big Top to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, get ready for a circus spectacular! Marinelli Bros Circus is coming to Craig Ranch Regional Park on October 17-19 and October 29 - November 3. Clown Matti Esqueda and a juggling performer will bring the excitement to our studio and share what audiences can expect under the Big Top. From daring acrobatics to hilarious clown antics and juggling shows, this circus promises fun for all ages.

Families, friends, and fans of live performance will love the energy, skill, and laughs that Marinelli Bros Circus delivers. Tickets are available now at marinellibroscircus.com — don’t miss your chance to experience this one-of-a-kind circus adventure!

