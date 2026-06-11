Marina del ReyTourism Board | 6/11/26

As global soccer excitement arrives in Southern California, Marina del Rey is inviting visitors to experience a summer filled with outdoor activities, waterfront attractions, and community events. Justin Walter shows us that the coastal destination is offering a variety of family-friendly experiences, public art installations, watch parties, and recreational opportunities that showcase the area's vibrant atmosphere. Conveniently located near major attractions, Marina del Rey provides an ideal setting for visitors looking to enjoy both sports and summer fun.

Beyond the match-day festivities, guests can explore the marina by water, enjoy live entertainment, discover local dining destinations, and take advantage of seasonal events throughout the summer. From scenic waterfront views to outdoor adventures and relaxing getaways, the area offers something for travelers of all ages and interests.

This segment is paid for by Marina del ReyTourism Board