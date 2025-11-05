Marc Anthony Residency | 11/5/25

Jessica chats with Marc Anthony about his upcoming Las Vegas residency, Vegas… My Way!, beginning February 2026 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The show promises an intimate, immersive experience where fans can enjoy both English and Spanish hits from his 30+ year career.

Marc Anthony, the best-selling salsa artist of all time, has achieved over 114 No. 1 chart hits worldwide, sold millions of albums, and amassed billions of streams across all platforms. Jessica and Marc discuss how this residency will showcase his passion, energy, and soulful performances, giving fans a deeply personal concert experience.

The conversation also touches on his enduring influence in Latin and global music, his prolific touring career, and his work in film and Broadway.