Mara Purl | 10/1/25

October is National Book Month, the perfect time to rediscover the joy of reading. Mara Purl, author of The Milford-Haven Novels, emphasizes how fiction offers more than entertainment—it helps combat cognitive decline and relieve stress. “Getting lost…to get found,” she says, describing the way stories transport readers to new perspectives and adventures, offering valuable experiences of self-discovery. In a world dominated by AI and social media, taking time to immerse yourself in a good book can refresh your mind, spark creativity, and strengthen cognitive function. From thrilling escapades to deep personal reflection, fiction is a tool for both fun and mental well-being.