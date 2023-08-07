Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino | 8/7/23

Retro by Voltaggio is a rad remix of America's favorite dishes by celebrity chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 12:40:08-04

Retro by Voltaggio at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is the raddest new restaurant on The Strip. The bombdiggity of dining experiences features a rad remix of America's favorite dishes by celebrity chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio. The 80s-inspired restaurant is planning to throw its biggest party yet and will host an epic Prom Night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo