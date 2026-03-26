Main St. Provisions | 3/26/26

Main St. Provisions continues to be a standout in Las Vegas’ Arts District, blending elevated comfort food with a strong sense of community. Owner Kim Owens and Executive Chef Ellie Parker join the conversation as Ellie celebrates a major milestone—being named a James Beard semifinalist just one day before the finale of Hell’s Kitchen. The moment highlights both her talent and the restaurant’s growing reputation. The duo also reflects on how the Arts District has evolved into one of the city’s most exciting culinary hubs. To top it off, Ellie brings the flavor live, preparing Cajun BBQ shrimp on air, giving viewers a taste of what makes Main St. Provisions so special.

