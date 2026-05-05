MAH Financial Services | 5/5/26

Marc Hernandez, Founder of MAH Financial Services, is tackling one of the biggest workplace concerns right now: AI-driven job displacement. As automation continues to reshape industries, many workers are asking who is most at risk—and what they should do if their position is eliminated.

Hernandez explains that while certain roles may be more exposed to automation, individuals can take proactive steps to strengthen their financial position, including reassessing income streams and preparing contingency plans for career shifts. He also breaks down how retirement savings should be evaluated during periods of uncertainty, especially when long-term employment stability is in question.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle LLC