Magician Mat Franco | 4/20/26

Magician Mat Franco joined us with exciting news following his 10th anniversary headlining his show at The LINQ on the Las Vegas Strip. After a decade of sold-out performances and evolving illusions, Franco has officially signed a new five-year extension with Caesars Entertainment, keeping his residency running through 2030.

He reflects on how he continues to reinvent the show that first made him a breakout star after winning America’s Got Talent, keeping it fresh for both returning fans and first-time audiences. Franco also shares his pride in being inducted into the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame on April 21, and talks about his continued community work, including judging the “Best in Show” event for The Animal Foundation on April 26.

