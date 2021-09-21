Magic Mike Live | 9/21/21

Magic Mike Live performer, Jeremy Denzel, talks about taking the stage at an all new venue with a revamped show. The shows run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., as well as Wednesday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at SAHARA Las Vegas.
Magic Mike Live Returns!
