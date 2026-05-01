Magic Con | 5/1/26

MagicCon Las Vegas is back at the Las Vegas Convention Center, running May 1–3, 2026, and transforming the city into a full-scale celebration of Magic: The Gathering fandom. The convention features high-level play events, panels, exclusive merch drops, creator meetups, and immersive experiences for fans of all levels.

Elliott brought viewers right into the heart of the action—highlighting the energy of the crowds, the biggest moments on the Mana Stage, and the nonstop activity across the show floor. From competitive play to fan experiences and special guests, the event showcases why MagicCon has become one of the premier gatherings in the card trading world.

