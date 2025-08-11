Mad Apple | 8/11/25

Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil has a fresh face — and he’s funny. Drew Thomas, a stand-up comic known for America’s Got Talent and Last Comic Standing, officially joined the cast in July. Born in Jamaica and raised in the Bronx, his sharp wit and NYC swagger fit right into the Big Apple-themed spectacle.

Thomas delivers big laughs alongside Mad Apple’s usual wow factor — think acrobatics, live music, and late-night vibes. You can catch him on stage at New York-New York Hotel & Casino now through August 23, with performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

