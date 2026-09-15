M Communications Inc | 9/15/26

What if aging didn’t have to mean inevitable decline? Dr. Hany Demian, a board-certified general surgeon and pain management physician, joined us to explore how medicine is shifting from simply treating disease after it appears to identifying risks earlier and taking a more proactive approach to health.

Drawing on more than 26 years of experience across surgery, emergency medicine, regenerative medicine and longevity care, Dr. Demian discussed what our health data can tell us — and where it still falls short. He also explained the important difference between lifespan and healthspan and explored what emerging science suggests about our ability to slow or potentially reverse certain aspects of age-related decline.

This segment is paid for by M Communications Inc