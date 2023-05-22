LynFit Nutrition | 5/19/23

When you make one small change everyday it can lead to significant, healthy and sustainable weight loss that improves every aspect of your health as long as it's the right kind of change.

On the flip side, making one small change in the wrong direction can lead to fast weight gain, elevated and unhealthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Lisa Lynn, metabolic fitness and weight loss expert of LynFit Nutrition, joined us to share what habits can sabotage your health and weight loss and what habits can improve it.

This segment is paid for by LynFit Nutrition